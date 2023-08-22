Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) closed at $33.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical supplies maker had gained 5.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Patterson Cos. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Patterson Cos. to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter.

PDCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $6.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.31% and +3.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Patterson Cos. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Patterson Cos. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.54, which means Patterson Cos. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PDCO has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

