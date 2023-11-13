Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) closed the latest trading day at $30.87, indicating a +1.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical supplies maker had gained 3.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Patterson Cos. to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.71 billion, indicating a 4.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.50 per share and a revenue of $6.73 billion, signifying shifts of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. Patterson Cos. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Patterson Cos.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.71.

It's also important to note that PDCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

