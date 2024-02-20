Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Patterson Cos. (PDCO) standing at $28.40, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Shares of the medical supplies maker witnessed a loss of 6.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.60, reflecting a 3.23% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $6.62 billion, signifying shifts of -1.65% and +2.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Patterson Cos. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Right now, Patterson Cos. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Patterson Cos. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.63.

We can additionally observe that PDCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

