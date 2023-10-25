Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Patterson Cos. (PDCO) standing at $30.99, reflecting a +1.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Shares of the medical supplies maker witnessed a gain of 2.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 6.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.71 billion, up 4.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion, indicating changes of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Patterson Cos. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Patterson Cos. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

It is also worth noting that PDCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

