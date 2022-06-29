Patterson Companies Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on June 29, 2022, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.
To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.pattersoncompanies.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
To listen to the call, dial (800) 770-2030, Conference ID 71954 .
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
