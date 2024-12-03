Patterson Companies price target trimmed to $28 at Leerink ahead of earnings

Leerink analyst Michael Cherny lowered the firm’s price target on Patterson Companies (PDCO) to $28 from $30 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of results that are due to be reported on the morning of December 5. The firm, which says it updated estimates to reflect the current “challenged” market dynamics, is forecasting total revenue of $1.624B and EPS of 46c, which it notes compare to Visible Alpha consensus of $1.659B and 49c, respectively.

