Patterson Companies' (PDCO) Unit Completes Miller Vet Buyout

Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO subsidiary, Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc., recently completed the previously announced (Apr 26) buyout of Miller Vet Holdings, LLC. Notably, Patterson Veterinary inked a deal to acquire substantially all of the assets of Miller Vet — a multiregional veterinary distributor. However, terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Moreover, following the completion of the transaction, the acquired business is anticipated to get integrated into Patterson’s existing facilities and operations, together with the Miller Vets sales team.



Notably, the buyout is likely to bolster Patterson Animal Health’s presence in the companion animal market.

Deal Rationale

Apart from solidifying presence in the companion veterinary market, the acquisition is expected to drive increased operating leverage and attractive synergies, while enabling Patterson Veterinary to offer high-quality customer service to Miller Vet’s clients. Additionally, the buyout demonstrates the acquirer’s commitment toward making strategic investments to enhance profitable growth and shareholder value.

Per management, the transaction is not only projected to improve Patterson Veterinary’s competitive position in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets but also broaden its core sales reach and develop synergies with its strategic vendors.



Miller Vet’s robust reputation of caring about veterinarians and their practices is in line with Patterson Veterinary’s philosophy and strategic direction.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global companion animal health market was worth $18.67 billion in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2021 to 2028). Growing number of initiatives by the government and private sectors to aid in promotion of animal health is projected to drive market growth. Hence, this acquisition is well-timed.

Recent Development

In the fiscal third quarter of 2021, the company’s Animal Health unit’s sales rose 9.4% on a year-over-year basis to $894.3 million. According to the company, this resulted from solid internal sales growth of about 21% in its Companion Animal business. Growth in pet ownership and adoptions during the pandemic resulted in higher spending, veterinary clinic traffic and pet wellness visits that are responsible for solid top-line results at the Companion Animal business.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 86.6% in the past year compared to the industry’s rally of 28.6%.

