Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by FX

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents for fiscal fourth-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 20%. The bottom line increased 18.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 77 cents, up 18.5% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.72 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The top line increased 5% year over year. Internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through its subsidiaries — Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, dental sales improved 7.4% year over year to $683.5 million.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $353.3 million, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Dental Equipment & Software

Sales in the segment improved 18.5% on a year-over-year basis to $246.8 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises of technical service, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales improved 13% year over year to $83.4 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions, and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the segment sales increased 3.2% to $1.03 billion from the prior-year period’s level.

Corporate

The segment recorded revenues of $5.5 million against expenses of $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Patterson Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Patterson Companies, Inc. Quote

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $389.8 million, up 11.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 22.6% expanded approximately 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses amounted to $284.7 million, up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company reported an operating income of $105.1 million, up 44.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Position

PDCO exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $159.7 million compared with $147.3 million on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the quarter was $754.9 million compared with $981 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies provided its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.45-$2.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.28.

Our Take

Patterson Companies ended fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark by a significant margin.

Both the Dental and the Animal Health segment showed signs of improvement. Sales at both the segments were hurt by unfavorable currency movement. A prudent cost-savings approach and solid sales execution worked in favor of the stock, expanding gross margin. Sustained momentum in the Animal Health business bodes well.

A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Patterson Companies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some other stocks in the medical space that have announced quarterly results are CONMED CNMD, Dentsply Sirona XRAY and Merit Medical Systems MMSI, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

CONMED reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of 66 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.00%. Revenues of $295.5 million outpaced the consensus mark by 10.5%. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CONMED has a long-term estimated growth rate of 19.4%. CNMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one quarter and met once, the average negative surprise being 10.54%.

Dentsply Sirona reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 39 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.18%. Revenues of $978 million outpaced the consensus mark by 5.1%.

Dentsply Sirona has a long-term estimated growth rate of 9.1%. XRAY has an average earnings surprise of 10.47% in the past four quarters.

Merit Medical Systems reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.4%. Revenues of $297.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9%.

Merit Medical Systems has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.22%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.