Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, EPS View Lowered

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 15.3%. The bottom line decreased 20.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 42 cents, down 23.6% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.65 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. However, the top line improved 1.6% year over year. Internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through its subsidiaries, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, dental sales declined 0.2% year over year to $626.4 million. Steady growth of consumables and value-added services was more than offset by lower equipment sales.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $346.5 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Dental Equipment

Sales in the segment declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis to $200.1 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises technical services, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales improved 3% year over year to $79.8 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions, and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal second quarter, sales increased 0.9% to $972.9 million from the prior-year period’s level.

Corporate

The segment recorded revenues of $1.8 million against expenses of $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $339 million, up 3.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 20.5% expanded approximately 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses amounted to $282.1 million, up 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company reported an operating income of $56.9 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Position

PDCO exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $113.9 million compared with $108.6 million on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the quarter totaled $485.3 million compared with $520.2 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.35-$2.45, down from the previous guidance of $2.45-$2.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.50.

Our Take

Patterson Companies ended second-quarter fiscal 2024 on a dismal note, wherein earnings and revenues missed the consensus mark significantly. The quarter’s results were impacted by ongoing challenges of inflationary trends and higher interest rates, as well as additional slow-down in the broader economy. Shares of the company were down 10.6% in pre-market trading following the earnings results.

Sales in the dental segment reflected steady demand for its consumable portfolio, as well as value-added services. However, soft demand for certain high-tech dental equipment categories continues to hurt sales. In the animal segment, the production animal business remained strong, while the companion animal business was hurt by moderating veterinary clinic visits.

A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts.

However, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues raise uncertainty. The company’s operating expenses increased this quarter and the trend is likely to continue for the rest of fiscal 2024.

