Patterson Companies (PDCO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by FX

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 63 cents for second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 10.5%. The bottom line increased 8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 55 cents, up 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.63 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The top line decreased 1.4% year over year. However, internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, were up 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through subsidiaries — Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the fiscal second quarter, dental sales increased 1.1% year over year to $628.9 million.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $337.5 million, down 5.4% year over year.

Dental Equipment & Software

Sales in the segment gained 10.6% on a year-over-year basis to $214 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises technical service, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales at the segment improved 7.4% on a year-over-year basis to $77.4 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal second quarter, segment sales decreased 2.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1 billion.

Corporate

The segment recorded negative revenues of $5.7 million compared with negative revenues of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $328.1 million, up 0.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 20.2% expanded approximately 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses in the reported quarter amounted to $268 million, up 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $60.1 million, down 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

The company exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $140.3 million, compared with $149.6 million on a sequential basis.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $520.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s net cash utilized in operating activities of $539 million.

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies maintained its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023. The company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.25 to $2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.27 per share.

Our Take

Patterson Companies ended second-quarter fiscal 2023 on a mixed note, wherein earnings beat the consensus mark but revenues missed the same. The company’s Dental segment reflected improvements while the Animal Health segment’s sales continued to decline in the quarter under review. Sales of both segments were hurt by unfavorable currency movement. A prudent cost-savings approach and solid sales execution worked in favor of the company, expanding gross margin. Sustained momentum in the Animal Health business bodes well.

A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are key catalysts.

