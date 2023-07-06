Patterson Companies (PDCO) Price Target Increased by 11.77% to 36.31

The average one-year price target for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been revised to 36.31 / share. This is an increase of 11.77% from the prior estimate of 32.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from the latest reported closing price of 32.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson Companies. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCO is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 93,306K shares. The put/call ratio of PDCO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 2,804K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,691K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 11.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,665K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,467K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 10.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,287K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCO by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Patterson Companies Background Information

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Its comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by its dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

