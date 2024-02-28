Patterson Companies (PDCO) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Lowers EPS View

Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 1.7%. The bottom line declined 4.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 52 cents, down 5.5% from that recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Net sales in the quarter were $1.62 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. However, the top line improved 1% year over year. Internal sales, adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 0.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Segmental Analysis

The company currently distributes products through its subsidiaries, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health.

Dental Segment

This segment provides a complete range of consumable dental products, equipment, software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists and laboratories throughout North America.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, dental sales improved 2.5% year over year to $637.1 million. Steady growth of consumables was partially offset by lower sales of equipment and value-added services.

Dental Consumable

Sales in the sub-segment totaled $351 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Dental Equipment

Sales in the segment declined 2.4% on a year-over-year basis to $211.4 million.

Value-added Services and Other

This segment comprises technical services, parts and labor, software support services and office supplies. Sales declined 0.2% year over year to $74.8 million.

Animal Health Segment

This segment is a leading distributor of veterinary supplies to clinics, public and private institutions, and shelters across the United States.

In the fiscal third quarter, sales declined 0.2% to $967.3 million from the prior-year period’s level.

Corporate

The segment recorded revenues of $11.7 million compared with $9.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $351 million, up 2.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the gross margin of 21.7% expanded approximately 30 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses amounted to $281 million, up 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The company reported an operating income of $70 million, down 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Position

PDCO exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $124 million compared with $113.9 million in the year-ago period.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the quarter was $719.8 million compared with $728.2 million in the prior-year period.

Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook

Patterson Companies lowered its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.30-$2.35, down from the previously projected range of $2.35-$2.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.37.

Our Take

PDCO ended third-quarter fiscal 2024 on a dismal note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed their respective consensus mark. The quarter’s results were impacted by ongoing challenges of inflationary trends and higher interest rates, as well as additional slow-down in the broader economy. Shares of the company lost 9.8% in pre-market trading, following the dismal earnings result and lower-than-expected EPS guidance. Shares of this company have lost 13.4% in the past six months compared with the industry's 1.5% decline. The S&P 500 Index has risen 11.7% in the same time frame.



However, sales in the dental segment reflected steady demand for its consumable portfolio. However, soft demand for certain high-tech dental equipment categories continues to hurt sales. In the animal segment, the production animal business remained strong, while softness in the companion animal business more than offset the growth.

A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are the key catalysts.

However, ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues raise uncertainty. The company’s operating expenses increased in the reported quarter and the trend is likely to continue for the rest of fiscal 2024.

