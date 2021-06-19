Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDCO) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.26 per share on 6th of August. The dividend yield will be 3.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Patterson Companies' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, Patterson Companies is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 61.3% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Patterson Companies Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:PDCO Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Patterson Companies' EPS has fallen by approximately 61% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Patterson Companies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Patterson Companies is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Patterson Companies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

