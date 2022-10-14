Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.26

The board of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of November, with investors receiving $0.26 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Patterson Companies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Patterson Companies was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Patterson Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Patterson Companies May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.6% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Patterson Companies' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Patterson Companies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Patterson Companies has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Patterson Companies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

