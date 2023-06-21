Patterson Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $74.97 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $63.88 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.40 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.72 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $74.97 Mln. vs. $63.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

