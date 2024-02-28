Patterson Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.70 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $53.93 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.03 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.62 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $47.70 Mln. vs. $53.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.35

