Patterson Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

December 01, 2022 — 07:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $54.07 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $48.33 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.16 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.63 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $54.07 Mln. vs. $48.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35

