Patterson Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

The company's bottom line totaled $39.96 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $54.07 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.28 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.65 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $39.96 Mln. vs. $54.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.45

