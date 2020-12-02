Patterson Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO):

-Earnings: $54.06 million in Q2 vs. -$33.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.56 in Q2 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.11 million or $0.63 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.38 per share -Revenue: $1.55 billion in Q2 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.