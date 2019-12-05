Patterson Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO):

-Earnings: -$33.13 million in Q2 vs. $28.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.35 in Q2 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.65 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q2 vs. $1.40 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.36 to $1.46

