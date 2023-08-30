Patterson Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.23 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $24.59 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.56 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.58 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31.23 Mln. vs. $24.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.