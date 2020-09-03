Patterson Companies Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $24.41 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $30.04 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.46 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $1.25 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $31.46 Mln. vs. $25.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

