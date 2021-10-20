Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.9, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $31.9, representing a -14.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.37 and a 34.43% increase over the 52 week low of $23.73.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 6.11%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pdco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an decrease of -1.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 2.97%.

