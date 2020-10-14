Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.71, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $25.71, representing a -15.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.38 and a 98.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.93.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.69%, compared to an industry average of -5.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 30.78% over the last 100 days. RFV has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 2.61%.

