Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.71, the dividend yield is 4.05%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $25.71, representing a -15.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.38 and a 98.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.93.
PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.69%, compared to an industry average of -5.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDCO Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
- First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 30.78% over the last 100 days. RFV has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 2.61%.
