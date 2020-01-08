Dividends
Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $21.73, representing a -13.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.25 and a 38.14% increase over the 52 week low of $15.73.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.43%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
  • Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 13.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 1.45%.

