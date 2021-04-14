Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PDCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.53, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCO was $32.53, representing a -11.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.88 and a 127.16% increase over the 52 week low of $14.32.

PDCO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). PDCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.85%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDCO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDCO as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 46.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCO at 1.35%.

