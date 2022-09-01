Patterson Companies Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $24.59 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $34.00 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.70 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.52 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.59 Mln. vs. $34.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35

