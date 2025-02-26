Patterson Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $31.26 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $47.70 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.67 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $1.572 billion from $1.616 billion last year.

Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.26 Mln. vs. $47.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.572 Bln vs. $1.616 Bln last year.

