Patterson Companies cuts FY25 adjusted EPS view to $2.25-$2.35 from $2.33-$2.43

December 05, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $2.30. The company said, “Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning as well as completed and previously announced acquisitions. It does not include the impact of unplanned share repurchases, potential future acquisitions or similar transactions, impairments, restructuring and integration expenses not previously publicly disclosed, or amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. Our guidance assumes North American and international end market conditions consistent with current market conditions.”

Stocks mentioned

PDCO

