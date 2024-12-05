Patterson Companies cuts FY25 adjusted EPS view to $2.25-$2.35 from $2.33-$2.43

Consensus $2.30. The company said, “Our guidance reflects the strength of our business and competitive positioning as well as completed and previously announced acquisitions. It does not include the impact of unplanned share repurchases, potential future acquisitions or similar transactions, impairments, restructuring and integration expenses not previously publicly disclosed, or amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. Our guidance assumes North American and international end market conditions consistent with current market conditions.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PDCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.