Patterson Companies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PDCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.44, changing hands as low as $26.28 per share. Patterson Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.15 per share, with $34.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.09.

