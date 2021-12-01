Patterson Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, medical supplies company Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, given the momentum and confidence in the business.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.69 to $1.79 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.10 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.74 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

