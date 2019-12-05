Patterson Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020. "As a result of the progress we have made against our strategic priorities during the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, we are raising our adjusted earnings guidance for the year," said Mark Walchirk, President and CEO of Patterson Companies.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.42 to $0.52 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.36 to $1.46 per share.

The company had previously projected earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.23 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

