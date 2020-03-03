Pattern Energy (PEGI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Pattern Energy Group PEGI reported earnings of 54 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 116%. The company had reported a loss of 15 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



Fourth-quarter revenues amounted to $147 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143 million by 2.8%. Total revenues were 30% higher than the prior-year figure, primarily due to increased electricity sales.

Quarterly Highlights



Pattern Energy sold 2,179,090 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity on a proportional basis compared with 1,966,677 MWh in the year-ago quarter. The 11% improvement was primarily caused by volume increase resulting from acquisitions and less favorable wind conditions in 2018.



Total operating expenses amounted to $20 million, reflecting an increase of 42.9% from the year-ago level.



The company incurred interest expenses of $33 million compared with $28 million in the year-ago quarter.



During the fourth quarter, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Through this merger agreement, the company will acquire Pattern Energy in an all-cash transaction for $26.75 per share.



Financial Highlights



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $156 million compared with $101 million in the corresponding period of 2018.



Its long-term debt was $2,887 million as of Dec 31, 2019, up from the Dec 31, 2018 level of $2,004 million.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities in 2019 was $167 million, down from $279 million recorded a year ago.



Guidance



Pattern Energy, taking into consideration the expected closing of the merger agreement, did not provide a target range of cash available for distribution for 2020.



