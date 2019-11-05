Pattern Energy (PEGI) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Lag

Pattern Energy Group PEGI reported a loss of 53 cents in third-quarter 2019 versus a loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at loss per share of 1 cent.



Total Revenues



Third-quarter revenues amounted to $119 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million by 14.4%. However, total revenues were 0.9% higher than the prior-year figure.



Quarterly Highlights



Pattern Energy sold 1,735,937 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity on a proportional basis compared with 1,622,991 MWh in the year-ago quarter. The 7% improvement was primarily caused by volume increases resulting from acquisitions and less favorable wind conditions in 2018.



Total operating expenses amounted to $29 million, reflecting an increase of 81.3% from the year-ago level.



The company incurred interest expenses of $27 million compared with $28 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights



As of Sep 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $106 million compared with $101 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Its long-term debt was $2,172 million as of Sep 30, 2019, up from the Dec 31, 2018 level of $2,004 million.



The company’s cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2019 was $118 million, down from $230 million recorded in the comparable year-ago quarter.



Guidance



Pattern Energy reaffirmed 2019 annual cash available for distribution in the range of $160-$190 million. The company also reaffirmed 2020 cash available for distribution in the band of $185-$225 million.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Pattern Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other Utility Releases



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.01 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 3.8%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 4.1%.



NextEra Energy, Inc.NEE reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 by 5.3%.



