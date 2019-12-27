Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.422 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PEGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.13, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGI was $27.13, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 49.56% increase over the 52 week low of $18.14.

PEGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PEGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -168.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEGI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)

JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNRG with an increase of 14.87% over the last 100 days. FAN has the highest percent weighting of PEGI at 5.24%.

