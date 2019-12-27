Dividends
PEGI

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.422 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PEGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.13, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGI was $27.13, representing a -4.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 49.56% increase over the 52 week low of $18.14.

PEGI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). PEGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PEGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -168.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PEGI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
  • iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
  • JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNRG with an increase of 14.87% over the last 100 days. FAN has the highest percent weighting of PEGI at 5.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEGI


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular