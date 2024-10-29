Patrys Limited Shifts Focus to Promising Antibody PAT-DX3

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.

Patrys Limited has decided to shift its focus towards the development of PAT-DX3, a full-sized IgG antibody, after facing challenges in manufacturing its smaller counterpart, PAT-DX1, which failed to meet the required specifications for clinical trials. With a cash balance of $1.3 million and an expected R&D refund, the company aims to find partners for co-developing or licensing PAT-DX1 while advancing PAT-DX3, which has shown promising potential in targeting tumor tissues and crossing the blood-brain barrier. This strategic move is expected to leverage Patrys’ deoxymab technology for treating unmet medical needs in a more stable and effective manner.

