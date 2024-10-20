Patrys Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.

Patrys Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 22, 2024, at 11:00 am AEDT. The company has made its meeting materials available online, reflecting recent changes in communication options for shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to review their communication preferences for receiving future documents.

