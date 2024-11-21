Patrys Limited AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.
Patrys Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, including the re-election of Dr Pamela Klein as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The remuneration report also passed, albeit with a noted ‘first strike’. These results could influence investor sentiment as the company moves forward with its strategic plans.
