Patrys Limited AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

Patrys Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, including the re-election of Dr Pamela Klein as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The remuneration report also passed, albeit with a noted ‘first strike’. These results could influence investor sentiment as the company moves forward with its strategic plans.

