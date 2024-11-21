News & Insights

Patrys Limited AGM Resolutions Successfully Passed

November 21, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Patrys Limited (AU:PAB) has released an update.

Patrys Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, including the re-election of Dr Pamela Klein as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The remuneration report also passed, albeit with a noted ‘first strike’. These results could influence investor sentiment as the company moves forward with its strategic plans.

