Patronus Resources Reports Significant Mineral Resources

November 18, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited, formerly Kin Mining NL, has announced substantial mineral resource estimates, including 1.45 Moz of gold and 16.2 Moz of silver, from its projects. The company continues to highlight its exploration achievements and resource updates, emphasizing its growth potential in the mining sector.

