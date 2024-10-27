Patronus Resources Launches Ambitious Exploration Campaign

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources is advancing a robust exploration campaign across its newly acquired assets in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. With substantial funding of $83 million, the company is focusing on high-priority gold and uranium targets, aiming to enhance and extend existing resources. This strategic initiative is expected to yield significant updates and opportunities for investors in the coming months.

