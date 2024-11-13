News & Insights

Patronus Resources Expands Stake in Alto Metals

Kin Mining NL (AU:PTN) has released an update.

Patronus Resources has made a strategic investment by acquiring an 8.42% stake in Alto Metals Limited, with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton holding an additional 9.99%, bringing their combined interest to 18.41%. This move positions Patronus to potentially benefit from Alto’s proposed acquisition by Brightstar Resources. With a robust portfolio in gold, base metals, and uranium, Patronus is set for significant growth.

