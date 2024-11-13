Patronus Resources Boosts Stake in Alto Metals

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Patronus Resources Limited has become a substantial holder in Alto Metals Ltd, acquiring an 18.41% voting power through its subsidiaries and associates. Key transactions by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft have bolstered this position with significant share purchases throughout August and September 2024. This strategic investment highlights Patronus’s growing influence within Alto Metals, potentially impacting future company decisions.

