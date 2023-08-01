Patrizia Says Asoka Woehrmann Becomes Sole CEO, Succeeding Wolfgang Egger

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - German real estate investment manager Patrizia SE announced Tuesday that Asoka Woehrmann, its CEO Designate since May, has taken over the position of sole CEO from Wolfgang Egger effective today.

Egger, the Founder and long-time CEO of PATRIZIA, continues to be an Executive Director and member of the Board of Directors. He will continue to focus on strategic client relations and the strategic development of the firm.

In his new role, Woehrmann is expected to lead the development of PATRIZIA's real assets platform, focusing on delivering stakeholder value and platform efficiency.

Woehrmann, the former CEO of the global asset manager DWS Group, joined PATRIZIA in May as CEO Designate.

Commenting on Woehrmann's appointment, Egger said, "With his exceptional track-record of delivering profitable growth on a global scale, I strongly believe that he will take PATRIZIA to the next level, helping us gain momentum and achieve our global growth ambitions in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America. And I will continue to focus on our strategic client relations and the strategic development of the company."

The company had also appointed Slava Shafir as new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1.

