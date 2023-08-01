PATRIZIA (FWB:PAT) Price Target Decreased by 5.41% to 13.67

The average one-year price target for PATRIZIA (FWB:PAT) has been revised to 13.67 / share. This is an decrease of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.21% from the latest reported closing price of 9.16 / share.

PATRIZIA Maintains 3.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in PATRIZIA. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAT is 0.09%, a decrease of 29.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.15% to 3,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 799K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAT by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAT by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 338K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAT by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 320K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAT by 13.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 312K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

