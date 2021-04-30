Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Patriot Transportation Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0022 = US$100k ÷ (US$53m - US$8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Patriot Transportation Holding has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.3%.

NasdaqGS:PATI Return on Capital Employed April 30th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Patriot Transportation Holding, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Patriot Transportation Holding. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.6% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Patriot Transportation Holding becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Patriot Transportation Holding is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Patriot Transportation Holding does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

While Patriot Transportation Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.