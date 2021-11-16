Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) delivers shareholders impressive 118% return over 1 year, surging 50% in the last week alone

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 118%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 61% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 23% lower than it was three years ago.

Since it's been a strong week for Patriot National Bancorp shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Patriot National Bancorp grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 21% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Patriot National Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Patriot National Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 118% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Patriot National Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Patriot National Bancorp (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

But note: Patriot National Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

