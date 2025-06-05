Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Completes Successful Registered Direct Offering Raising Over $10 Million

Patriot National Bancorp raised $10.7 million through a registered direct offering of 8.5 million shares at $1.25 each.

Quiver AI Summary

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. announced the successful completion of a registered direct offering of 8,524,160 shares of its common stock at $1.25 per share, raising gross proceeds of $10,655,200. This follows a previous private placement that raised over $50 million in March 2025. Steven Sugarman, the company's president, expressed satisfaction with the strong investor interest, stating that the new funds will strengthen the bank's capital base and enhance its strategic objectives. The common stock was offered under an effective shelf registration statement with the SEC. The release includes forward-looking statements about the company's future performance, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Successfully raised gross proceeds of $10,655,200 through a registered direct offering of common stock, enhancing the company's capital base.

The offering demonstrates strong investor interest and confidence in Patriot National Bancorp, contributing to the company's strategic objectives and operational resilience.

This offering follows a previous successful private placement that raised over $50 million, indicating effective capital-raising efforts within a short timeframe.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of 8,524,160 shares may result in significant dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The reliance on new capital raises, including the recent $50 million private placement, could indicate underlying financial instability or need for liquidity.

FAQ

What recent financial milestone did Patriot National Bancorp achieve?

Patriot National Bancorp announced a registered direct offering raising gross proceeds of $10,655,200 by selling 8,524,160 shares of common stock.

How much did the prior private placement raise for Patriot National Bancorp?

The private placement completed on March 20, 2025, raised over $50 million in gross proceeds from accredited investors.

Who served as the capital markets adviser for the recent offering?

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as the capital markets adviser for Patriot National Bancorp's recent registered direct offering.

Where can I find the prospectus for the registered direct offering?

The prospectus supplement for the registered direct offering is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

What potential risks are associated with Patriot National Bancorp's forward-looking statements?

Risks include dilution from share issuance, competitive conditions, and other factors impacting future performance and financial results.

$PNBK Insider Trading Activity

$PNBK insiders have traded $PNBK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SUGARMAN (President) purchased 7,019,978 shares for an estimated $5,264,983

MICHAEL A. CARRAZZA (Chairman of the Board) purchased 865,990 shares for an estimated $649,492

$PNBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PNBK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



STAMFORD, Conn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) (the “Company”), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A., today announced that it has successfully completed a registered direct offering of 8,524,160 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.25 per share, raising gross proceeds of $10,655,200.





The registered direct offering follows the Company’s March 20, 2025 private placement that raised over $50 million in gross proceeds from a diverse group of accredited investors.





Steven Sugarman, President of Patriot National Bancorp, stated, “We are pleased by the continued strong investor interest in Patriot Bank. The success of this offering further strengthens the Bank’s capital base and enhances our ability to execute on our strategic objectives. With a significantly reinforced balance sheet, we are well-positioned to serve our clients and communities with greater resilience and flexibility. We appreciate the confidence our investors have placed in our team and our mission.”





The shares of common stock described above were offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-287283), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 22, 2025. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the registered direct offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as capital markets adviser to the Company. Blank Rome LLP and Robinson & Cole LLP served as counsel for the Company.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, business plans, future events or performance. Words such as “anticipates," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “designed,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding its business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Many possible events or factors could affect the Company’s future financial results and performance and could cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (i) the dilution to be caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the offering, (ii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, or (iii) other factors that may affect future results of the Company.





Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.





Learn more about Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. at



www.bankpatriot.com









Media Inquiries:







Kirsten Hoekman





khoekman@bankpatriot.com





(203) 252-5905



