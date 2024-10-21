News & Insights

Patriot Lithium’s Substantial Holder Increases Stake

October 21, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the voting power of substantial holder Mr. Jason Peterson, who now controls 8.016% of the company’s ordinary shares, up from 7.067%. This change comes after a recent acquisition of 1.2 million shares by Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd, highlighting a strategic move in the financial markets that could attract attention from investors.

