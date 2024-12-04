Patriot Lithium Suspends Trading for Key Announcement

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.
Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX: PAT) has voluntarily suspended trading of its securities pending an upcoming announcement regarding its option agreement. The company aims to lift the suspension by December 12, 2024, as they work on finalizing details. This move has sparked interest among investors keen on the company’s strategic developments.
