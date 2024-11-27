News & Insights

Patriot Lithium Ltd. Wins Shareholder Support in AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Patriot Lithium Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of various options issuances. The decisions, which were all carried by a polling process, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

