Patriot Lithium Ltd. Wins Shareholder Support in AGM

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.
Patriot Lithium Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of various options issuances. The decisions, which were all carried by a polling process, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and leadership.
